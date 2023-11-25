Mavericks vs. Clippers November 25 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, November 25, 2023, the Los Angeles Clippers (3-5) square off against the Dallas Mavericks (7-2) at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, KTLA, and BSSW.
Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, KTLA, BSSW
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic is putting up 41.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest. He's also sinking 58.0% of his shots from the floor and 48.0% from beyond the arc, with 6.0 triples per contest (first in NBA).
- On a per-game basis, Tim Hardaway Jr. gets the Mavericks 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Dereck Lively is putting up 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 91.7% of his shots from the field (first in NBA).
- Josh Green gives the Mavericks 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while delivering 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Grant Williams is putting up 11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.0 assists per game. He is making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.
Clippers Players to Watch
- Paul George averages 27.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 54.9% from the field and 39.1% from downtown with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kawhi Leonard averages 23.0 points, 5.7 boards and 5.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Russell Westbrook posts 11.3 points, 7.3 boards and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 60.0% from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Ivica Zubac puts up 14.0 points, 7.3 boards and 0.0 assists per contest, shooting 73.9% from the floor (seventh in NBA).
- Norman Powell averages 13.7 points, 1.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds.
Mavericks vs. Clippers Stat Comparison
|Clippers
|Mavericks
|115.4
|Points Avg.
|122.8
|112.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.9
|48.9%
|Field Goal %
|48.5%
|37.3%
|Three Point %
|40.3%
