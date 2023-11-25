Two of the league's best scorers match up when Luka Doncic (third, 30.5 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (10-5) visit Paul George (14th, 25.4 PPG) and the Los Angeles Clippers (6-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, KTLA, and BSSW. The Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites. The matchup has a point total of 237.5.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: NBA TV, KTLA, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Mavericks -2.5 237.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 237.5 points in 11 of 15 games this season.
  • Dallas' outings this year have an average point total of 240.6, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Mavericks' ATS record is 8-7-0 this season.
  • This season, Dallas has won nine out of the 12 games, or 75%, in which it has been favored.
  • Dallas has a record of 6-2 when it's favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Mavericks 11 73.3% 121.5 234.1 119.1 228.7 234.0
Clippers 3 21.4% 112.6 234.1 109.6 228.7 226.8

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • The Mavericks have gone 6-4 over their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • Seven of Mavericks' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • Dallas has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (6-3-0) than it has at home (2-4-0).
  • The 121.5 points per game the Mavericks score are 11.9 more points than the Clippers allow (109.6).
  • When Dallas totals more than 109.6 points, it is 7-7 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Mavericks and Clippers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Mavericks 8-7 4-4 11-4
Clippers 5-9 1-1 4-10

Mavericks vs. Clippers Point Insights

Mavericks Clippers
121.5
Points Scored (PG)
 112.6
3
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
7-7
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-2
9-5
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-2
119.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.6
24
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
4-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 5-7
4-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-6

