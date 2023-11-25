Two of the league's best scorers face off when Luka Doncic (third, 30.5 points per game) and the Dallas Mavericks (10-5) visit Paul George (14th, 25.4) and the Los Angeles Clippers (6-8) on November 25, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Mavericks.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: NBA TV

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Dallas has a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Clippers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 22nd.

The Mavericks average 121.5 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 109.6 the Clippers allow.

When Dallas puts up more than 109.6 points, it is 9-5.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Mavericks are averaging 1.9 more points per game (122.7) than they are in road games (120.8).

At home, Dallas is surrendering 2.9 more points per game (120.8) than in road games (117.9).

The Mavericks are making 16.2 threes per game, which is 0.8 fewer than they're averaging away from home (17.0). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 39.9% at home and 37.3% away from home.

Mavericks Injuries