The North Texas Mean Green (4-7) face a fellow AAC opponent when they host the UAB Blazers (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Apogee Stadium.

While North Texas ranks worst in the FBS in total defense with 472.8 yards allowed per game, it's been a different situation offensively, as the Mean Green rank ninth-best in the FBS (482.4 yards per game). UAB ranks 23rd-worst in total yards allowed per game on defense (416.0), but at least it has been surging on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 20th-best in total yards per game (444.0).

North Texas vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

North Texas vs. UAB Key Statistics

North Texas UAB 482.4 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.0 (26th) 472.8 (131st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.0 (103rd) 187.0 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.7 (68th) 295.4 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.3 (16th) 18 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (118th) 14 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (30th)

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has thrown for 2,979 yards (270.8 ypg) to lead North Texas, completing 62.7% of his passes and collecting 26 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 188 rushing yards on 98 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ayo Adeyi, has carried the ball 125 times for 885 yards (80.5 per game), scoring four times.

Oscar Adaway III has carried the ball 104 times for 625 yards (56.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

Jay Maclin has hauled in 48 receptions for 886 yards (80.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 11 times as a receiver.

Roderic Burns has hauled in 39 receptions totaling 451 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Damon Ward Jr.'s 34 catches have turned into 434 yards and five touchdowns.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has racked up 2,841 yards on 74.5% passing while recording 18 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 177 yards with four scores.

The team's top rusher, Jermaine Brown Jr., has carried the ball 140 times for 687 yards (62.5 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 369 receiving yards (33.5 per game) on 40 catches with one receiving touchdown.

Lee Beebe has run for 259 yards across 45 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer's 760 receiving yards (69.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 45 receptions on 63 targets with six touchdowns.

Amare Thomas has racked up 427 receiving yards (38.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 49 receptions.

