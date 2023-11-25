The Rice Owls (5-6) face an AAC matchup versus the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-7). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Rice vs. Florida Atlantic?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Rice 30, Florida Atlantic 22

Rice 30, Florida Atlantic 22 Rice is 2-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

The Rice Owls have played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

This season, Florida Atlantic has won one out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

This season, the Florida Atlantic Owls have been at least a +165 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The Rice Owls have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Rice (-4)



Rice (-4) Rice is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Rice Owls have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

In Florida Atlantic's 10 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Florida Atlantic Owls have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 4 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49)



Over (49) Six of Rice's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 49 points.

This season, four of Florida Atlantic's games have ended with a score higher than 49 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 54.8 points per game, 5.8 points more than the point total of 49 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Rice

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.3 51.6 54.9 Implied Total AVG 31.8 30.4 33.2 ATS Record 7-3-0 4-1-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 4-1-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-2 1-2

Florida Atlantic

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53 53.4 52.5 Implied Total AVG 30.2 29.4 31 ATS Record 3-6-1 0-4-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 0-5-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

