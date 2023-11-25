The Rice Owls (5-6) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Rice Owls favored to win by 4 points. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Houston, Texas

Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rice Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline BetMGM Rice (-4) 48.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Rice (-4.5) 48.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Rice has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Rice Owls have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

Florida Atlantic has put together a 3-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Florida Atlantic Owls have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Rice 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

