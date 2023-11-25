Oddsmakers give the Rice Owls (5-6) the edge when they host the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in a matchup between AAC rivals at Rice Stadium. Rice is favored by 4 points. The over/under is 48.5 in this matchup.

From an offensive standpoint, Rice ranks 45th in the FBS with 30.8 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 79th in points allowed (378.3 points allowed per contest). With 24 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Florida Atlantic ranks 88th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 64th, giving up 25.6 points per game.

Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Rice vs Florida Atlantic Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rice -4 -110 -110 48.5 -105 -115 -200 +165

Rice Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Rice Owls rank -97-worst with 299.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 55th by giving up 341 total yards per game over their last three contests.

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for the Rice Owls, who rank -18-worst in scoring offense (24.3 points per game) and third-worst in scoring defense (25.7 points per game allowed) over their last three tilts.

In terms of passing offense, Rice ranks -71-worst with 162.7 passing yards per game over its last three contests. On the other side of the ball, it ranks 66th by surrendering 172.3 passing yards per game over its last three tilts.

With 137 rushing yards per game on offense (-16-worst) and 168.7 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-29-worst) over the last three contests, the Rice Owls have been struggling on both sides of the ball lately.

Over their last three games, the Rice Owls have two wins against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In Rice's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Rice Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Rice has posted a 7-3-0 record against the spread.

The Rice Owls have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

Rice games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (50%).

Rice has been the moneyline favorite four total times this season. They've gone 2-2 in those games.

Rice has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Rice Owls have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this game.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has thrown for 2,443 yards (222.1 ypg) to lead Rice, completing 63.1% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dean Connors, has carried the ball 92 times for 632 yards (57.5 per game) and five touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 384 receiving yards on 38 catches with three touchdowns through the air.

Juma Otoviano has been handed the ball 70 times this year and racked up 241 yards (21.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey's team-leading 822 yards as a receiver have come on 56 receptions (out of 96 targets) with 11 touchdowns.

Rawson MacNeill's 25 receptions have yielded 368 yards and two touchdowns.

Coleman Coco has collected 2.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up four TFL and 35 tackles.

Rice's leading tackler, Plae Wyatt, has 60 tackles, three TFL, and one sack this year.

Tre'Shon Devones has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 31 tackles, two TFL, and five passes defended.

