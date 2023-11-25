The Rice Owls (3-2) play the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (2-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. It begins at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice vs. SFA Scoring Comparison

The Owls put up an average of 65.8 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 66.5 the Ladyjacks allow.

When it scores more than 66.5 points, Rice is 3-1.

SFA's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 65.8 points.

The Ladyjacks record 21.2 more points per game (81.8) than the Owls give up (60.6).

SFA has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.

When Rice allows fewer than 81.8 points, it is 3-2.

The Ladyjacks shoot 41.7% from the field, 3.9% higher than the Owls allow defensively.

Rice Leaders

Malia Fisher: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 52.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 52.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Destiny Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

8.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Dominique Ennis: 12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 6.6 PTS, 29.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

6.6 PTS, 29.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Maya Bokunewicz: 9.2 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rice Schedule