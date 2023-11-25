Saturday's contest between the UTSA Roadrunners (3-2) and Sam Houston Bearkats (3-1) going head to head at Bernard Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UTSA, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on November 25.

In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Bearkats secured a 66-62 win over Texas State.

Sam Houston vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sam Houston vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 68, Sam Houston 67

Sam Houston Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bearkats put up 67.9 points per game last season (125th in college basketball) while allowing 68.5 per outing (282nd in college basketball). They had a -21 scoring differential.

Sam Houston's offense was less effective in CUSA games last year, scoring 56 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 67.9 PPG.

Offensively the Bearkats played better in home games last season, posting 71.8 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game in road games.

Sam Houston ceded 65.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.3 when playing on the road.

