SMU vs. Harvard Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Harry West Gymnasium has the Harvard Crimson (4-2) going head to head against the SMU Mustangs (3-2) at 5:30 PM ET (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 71-70 win for Harvard, so expect a tight matchup.
The Mustangs dropped their last outing 74-73 against Toledo on Friday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
SMU vs. Harvard Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Harry West Gymnasium in San Diego, California
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SMU vs. Harvard Score Prediction
- Prediction: Harvard 71, SMU 70
Other AAC Predictions
- George Washington vs Charlotte
- Florida Atlantic vs Kennesaw State
- UTSA vs Sam Houston
- Wichita State vs Dayton
- Valparaiso vs UAB
- North Dakota vs North Texas
- Rice vs SFA
SMU Schedule Analysis
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, SMU is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, SMU is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
SMU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 69-54 at home over Nicholls (No. 171) on November 14
- 78-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 196) on November 6
- 96-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 331) on November 11
SMU Leaders
- Tiara Young: 21.8 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Tamia Jones: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 10.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 BLK, 54.8 FG%
- Chantae Embry: 10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (9-for-16)
- Reagan Bradley: 8.8 PTS, 29.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
SMU Performance Insights
- The Mustangs average 77.0 points per game (69th in college basketball) while allowing 62.8 per contest (163rd in college basketball). They have a +71 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.2 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.