The SMU Mustangs (9-2) will have their sixth-ranked scoring offense go up against the Navy Midshipmen (5-5), with the No. 121 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Mustangs are heavily favored, by 18.5 points. The over/under is 45.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the SMU vs. Navy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

SMU vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

SMU vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

SMU vs. Navy Betting Trends

SMU has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mustangs are 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites.

Navy is 4-5-0 ATS this year.

The Midshipmen have not covered the spread when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

SMU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

