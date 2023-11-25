Texas A&M vs. Cal Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's contest that pits the California Golden Bears (6-0) versus the Texas A&M Aggies (4-1) at Haas Pavilion has a projected final score of 64-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cal, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM on November 25.
The Aggies are coming off of an 84-32 win against Winthrop in their most recent outing on Friday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Texas A&M vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M vs. Cal Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cal 64, Texas A&M 61
Other SEC Predictions
- LSU vs Virginia
- Alabama A&M vs Auburn
- Cincinnati vs Kentucky
- Little Rock vs Ole Miss
- Tennessee vs Oklahoma
- Alabama vs Gonzaga
Texas A&M Schedule Analysis
- Texas A&M has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the nation.
- Texas A&M has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas A&M 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 66) on November 12
- 73-50 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 212) on November 9
- 84-32 over Winthrop (No. 270) on November 24
- 80-35 at home over Houston Christian (No. 315) on November 20
Texas A&M Leaders
- Lauren Ware: 10.8 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.6 BLK, 53.8 FG%
- Aicha Coulibaly: 11.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.7 FG%
- Janiah Barker: 13.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Endyia Rogers: 10.2 PTS, 2.4 STL, 30.6 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
- Sahara Jones: 8.2 PTS, 36.8 FG%
Texas A&M Performance Insights
- The Aggies have a +125 scoring differential, topping opponents by 25.0 points per game. They're putting up 73.8 points per game to rank 95th in college basketball and are allowing 48.8 per outing to rank 10th in college basketball.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.