Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 25, when the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies square off at 12:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Tigers. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (66.5) LSU 37, Texas A&M 27

Week 13 SEC Predictions

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have a 22.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this season, the Aggies have put together a 5-5-1 record against the spread.

Aggies games have gone over the point total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The average point total for the Texas A&M this season is 15.8 points less than this game's over/under.

LSU Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have an 81.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Tigers have covered the spread six times in 10 games.

In games they were favored in by 11.5 points or more so far this season, the LSU has gone 3-1 against the spread.

The Tigers have seen nine of its 10 games hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 66.5 points, 4.5 more than the average point total for LSU games this season.

Aggies vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 46.8 27.5 54 18 41.8 37.5 Texas A&M 34.5 19.5 37.9 12.3 27 35.3

