The No. 14 LSU Tigers (8-3) will have their third-ranked passing attack on display versus the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4), who boast the No. 16 passing defense, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Tigers are favored, by 11 points. The over/under is 66.5 in the contest.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Texas A&M matchup in this article.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Texas A&M vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Texas A&M vs. LSU Betting Trends

Texas A&M has put together a 5-5-1 record against the spread this season.

LSU is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 11 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

