The No. 14 LSU Tigers (8-3) will test their third-ranked pass offense against the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4), who have the No. 16 passing defense, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Tigers are favored by 10.5 points in the contest. The contest's over/under is 66.5.

LSU owns the 106th-ranked defense this year (410.9 yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking best with a tally of 562.3 yards per game. Texas A&M has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering just 286.5 total yards per game (eighth-best). On offense, it ranks 51st by racking up 405 total yards per game.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

LSU vs Texas A&M Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline LSU -10.5 -110 -110 66.5 -110 -110 -450 +340

Texas A&M Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Aggies are gaining 433.7 yards per game (-18-worst in college football) and conceding 332.3 (50th), ranking them among the poorest teams offensively.

The Aggies are 11th-best in college football in points scored for the past three games (41.3 per game) and 58th in points allowed (19.3).

Texas A&M is accumulating 242.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (85th in the nation), and giving up 213.3 per game (fifth-worst).

In their past three games, the Aggies have run for 191 yards per game (61st in college football), and conceded 119 on the ground (78th).

The Aggies have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, over their last three games.

In Texas A&M's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

Week 13 SEC Betting Trends

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M has a 5-5-1 record against the spread this year.

Texas A&M has hit the over in six of their 11 games with a set total (54.5%).

This season, Texas A&M has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

Texas A&M has played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and won that game.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has compiled 1,452 yards on 62.1% passing while collecting nine touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Amari Daniels is his team's leading rusher with 92 carries for 505 yards, or 45.9 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Le'Veon Moss has collected 439 yards (on 87 carries) with four touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has collected 45 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 736 (66.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 69 times and has two touchdowns.

Evan Stewart has put together a 514-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 38 passes on 62 targets.

Jahdae Walker's 40 targets have resulted in 23 grabs for 373 yards and two touchdowns.

Edgerrin Cooper, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has collected 8.5 sacks, 15 TFL and 70 tackles.

Josh DeBerry leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 37 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

