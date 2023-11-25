Saturday's game between the Texas Longhorns (6-0) and the South Florida Bulls (5-2) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-53 and heavily favors Texas to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Longhorns head into this contest after a 101-39 victory against High Point on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 75, South Florida 53

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Schedule Analysis

On November 23, the Longhorns picked up their best win of the season, an 84-42 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils, a top 100 team (No. 82), according to our computer rankings.

Texas has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the nation.

The Longhorns have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (one).

Texas has four wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 82) on November 23

75-57 at home over Liberty (No. 154) on November 12

96-44 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 163) on November 19

80-35 at home over Southern (No. 183) on November 8

101-39 over High Point (No. 257) on November 24

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 11.5 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

11.5 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 68.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 68.3 FG% Amina Muhammad: 10.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 65.7 FG%

10.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 65.7 FG% Madison Booker: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Khadija Faye: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.3 FG%

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns average 91.0 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while allowing 46.8 per outing (fourth in college basketball). They have a +265 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 44.2 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.