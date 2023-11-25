Texas State vs. UT Arlington November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The UT Arlington Mavericks (1-0) meet the Texas State Bobcats (1-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Texas State vs. UT Arlington Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Texas State Top Players (2022-23)
- Mason Harrell: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyler Morgan: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nighael Ceaser: 9.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Nate Martin: 8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Drue Drinnon: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
UT Arlington Top Players (2022-23)
- Chendall Weaver: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyron Gibson: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shemar Wilson: 10.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Marion Humphrey: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaron Johnson-Cash: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Texas State vs. UT Arlington Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UT Arlington Rank
|UT Arlington AVG
|Texas State AVG
|Texas State Rank
|314th
|66.4
|Points Scored
|66
|318th
|123rd
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|73rd
|69th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|29.9
|283rd
|11th
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|285th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|4.4
|359th
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|9.9
|353rd
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
