The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-2) host the Texas State Bobcats (2-4) after winning three straight home games. The Mavericks are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 133.5 points.

Texas State vs. UT Arlington Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: College Park Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UT Arlington -5.5 133.5

Bobcats Betting Records & Stats

Texas State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 133.5 points in five of six outings.

The average over/under for Texas State's contests this season is 134.3, 0.8 more points than this game's point total.

Texas State has covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

Texas State was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bobcats have played as an underdog of +190 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas State has a 34.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas State vs. UT Arlington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Arlington 4 100% 77.6 141.3 77.4 148.1 148.3 Texas State 5 83.3% 63.7 141.3 70.7 148.1 137.5

Additional Texas State Insights & Trends

The Bobcats' 63.7 points per game are 13.7 fewer points than the 77.4 the Mavericks give up.

Texas State vs. UT Arlington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Arlington 3-1-0 1-0 3-1-0 Texas State 2-4-0 0-1 3-3-0

Texas State vs. UT Arlington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UT Arlington Texas State 6-8 Home Record 4-10 4-9 Away Record 7-7 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 1-9-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 72.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.1 61.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.9 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

