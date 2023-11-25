How to Watch the Texas vs. South Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Texas Longhorns (6-0) look to extend a six-game home winning streak when hosting the South Florida Bulls (5-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Texas vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison
- The Bulls put up an average of 61.9 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 46.8 the Longhorns allow to opponents.
- South Florida has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 46.8 points.
- Texas is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.9 points.
- The Longhorns score 34.4 more points per game (91.0) than the Bulls give up (56.6).
- When Texas puts up more than 56.6 points, it is 6-0.
- When South Florida gives up fewer than 91.0 points, it is 5-2.
- The Longhorns are making 50.1% of their shots from the field, 15.9% higher than the Bulls concede to opponents (34.2%).
Texas Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 11.5 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 68.3 FG%
- Amina Muhammad: 10.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 65.7 FG%
- Madison Booker: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Khadija Faye: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.3 FG%
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 96-44
|Moody Center
|11/23/2023
|Arizona State
|W 84-42
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|High Point
|W 101-39
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|South Florida
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/29/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Moody Center
|12/3/2023
|UConn
|-
|Moody Center
