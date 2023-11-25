The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-2) will host the Texas State Bobcats (2-4) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Arlington vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Arlington Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Bobcats allow to opponents.

In games UT Arlington shoots higher than 43.1% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Mavericks are the eighth ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats rank 274th.

The Mavericks score 6.9 more points per game (77.6) than the Bobcats give up (70.7).

UT Arlington has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, UT Arlington posted 11.4 more points per game (72.9) than it did on the road (61.5).

Defensively the Mavericks were better at home last year, giving up 66.1 points per game, compared to 70.5 in away games.

Looking at three-pointers, UT Arlington performed better at home last season, averaging 7 threes per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 31.2% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule