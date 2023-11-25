The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the UT Arlington vs. Texas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UT Arlington vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Arlington vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UT Arlington Moneyline Texas State Moneyline BetMGM UT Arlington (-6.5) 133.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UT Arlington (-6.5) 134.5 -295 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Arlington vs. Texas State Betting Trends

UT Arlington has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, three out of the Mavericks' four games have hit the over.

Texas State has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Bobcats games have hit the over three out of six times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.