How to Watch the UT Arlington vs. N.C. A&T Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (0-5) hope to snap a three-game road losing skid at the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other WAC Games
UT Arlington vs. N.C. A&T Scoring Comparison
- The Mavericks put up an average of 62.2 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 56.6 the Aggies allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 56.6 points, UT Arlington is 0-5.
- N.C. A&T is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 62.2 points.
- The 70 points per game the Aggies record are 13.4 fewer points than the Mavericks give up (83.4).
- This season the Aggies are shooting 42.8% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Mavericks concede.
- The Mavericks shoot 36.2% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Aggies concede.
UT Arlington Leaders
- Avery Brittingham: 12.4 PTS, 8 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)
- Gia Adams: 12 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.1 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
- Taliyah Clark: 10.8 PTS, 32 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Adela Valkova: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.3 FG%
- Nya Threatt: 5.2 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
UT Arlington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Texas
|L 110-64
|Moody Center
|11/18/2023
|UTSA
|L 70-66
|College Park Center
|11/24/2023
|Illinois State
|L 87-63
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
|12/2/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|College Park Center
