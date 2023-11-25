The UT Arlington Mavericks (1-0) play the Texas State Bobcats (1-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. Texas State Game Information

UT Arlington Top Players (2022-23)

Chendall Weaver: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyron Gibson: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Shemar Wilson: 10.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Marion Humphrey: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Aaron Johnson-Cash: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Texas State Top Players (2022-23)

Mason Harrell: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Morgan: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Nighael Ceaser: 9.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Nate Martin: 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Drue Drinnon: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

UT Arlington vs. Texas State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UT Arlington Rank UT Arlington AVG Texas State AVG Texas State Rank 314th 66.4 Points Scored 66.0 318th 123rd 68.4 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd 69th 33.6 Rebounds 29.9 283rd 11th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 285th 6.4 3pt Made 4.4 359th 143rd 13.5 Assists 9.9 353rd 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 10.9 84th

