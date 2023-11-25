How to Watch UTEP vs. Loyola Marymount on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Loyola Marymount Lions (3-3) take on the UTEP Miners (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UTEP vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTEP Stats Insights
- The Miners' 51.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Lions have given up to their opponents (43.3%).
- UTEP has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.3% from the field.
- The Miners are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 198th.
- The Miners put up an average of 89.5 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 72.8 the Lions give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 72.8 points, UTEP is 4-0.
UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UTEP scored 69.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 66.6.
- The Miners gave up fewer points at home (63.8 per game) than on the road (74.7) last season.
- UTEP knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (4.8 per game) than on the road (4.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.1%) than away (30.9%).
UTEP Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 71-63
|Don Haskins Center
|11/21/2023
|Cal
|W 75-72
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|Bradley
|L 63-59
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|12/4/2023
|Western New Mexico
|-
|Don Haskins Center
