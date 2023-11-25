The Loyola Marymount Lions (3-3) take on the UTEP Miners (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UTEP vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners' 51.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Lions have given up to their opponents (43.3%).

UTEP has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.3% from the field.

The Miners are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 198th.

The Miners put up an average of 89.5 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 72.8 the Lions give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 72.8 points, UTEP is 4-0.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UTEP scored 69.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 66.6.

The Miners gave up fewer points at home (63.8 per game) than on the road (74.7) last season.

UTEP knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (4.8 per game) than on the road (4.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.1%) than away (30.9%).

UTEP Upcoming Schedule