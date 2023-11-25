The Loyola Marymount Lions (3-3) take on the UTEP Miners (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UTEP vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN+
UTEP Stats Insights

  • The Miners' 51.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Lions have given up to their opponents (43.3%).
  • UTEP has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.3% from the field.
  • The Miners are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 198th.
  • The Miners put up an average of 89.5 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 72.8 the Lions give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 72.8 points, UTEP is 4-0.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UTEP scored 69.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 66.6.
  • The Miners gave up fewer points at home (63.8 per game) than on the road (74.7) last season.
  • UTEP knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (4.8 per game) than on the road (4.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.1%) than away (30.9%).

UTEP Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Austin Peay W 71-63 Don Haskins Center
11/21/2023 Cal W 75-72 JSerra Pavilion
11/22/2023 Bradley L 63-59 JSerra Pavilion
11/25/2023 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion
11/29/2023 Texas A&M-CC - Don Haskins Center
12/4/2023 Western New Mexico - Don Haskins Center

