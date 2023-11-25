The No. 22 Liberty Flames (11-0) hit the road for a CUSA battle against the UTEP Miners (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

Offensively, Liberty has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best in the FBS by compiling 39.9 points per game. The Flames rank 36th on defense (21.1 points allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, UTEP is posting 369.9 total yards per contest (79th-ranked). It ranks 66th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (379.3 total yards surrendered per game).

Here we will break down all of the details about this contest

UTEP vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

UTEP vs. Liberty Key Statistics

UTEP Liberty 369.9 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 501.2 (9th) 379.3 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.4 (37th) 152.5 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.2 (1st) 217.4 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219 (75th) 17 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (37th) 9 (123rd) Takeaways (Rank) 23 (4th)

UTEP Stats Leaders

Cade McConnell has put up 1,273 passing yards, or 115.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.4% of his passes and has recorded six touchdowns with three interceptions.

Deion Hankins has run the ball 152 times for 794 yards, with four touchdowns.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has 17 receptions for 227 yards (20.6 per game) so far while also carrying the ball 124 times for 620 yards and two scores.

Kelly Akharaiyi has totaled 43 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 924 (84 yards per game). He's been targeted 84 times and has seven touchdowns.

Jeremiah Ballard has racked up 551 receiving yards (50.1 yards per game) and one touchdown on 34 receptions.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has thrown for 2,409 yards, completing 60% of his passes and collecting 28 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 823 yards (74.8 ypg) on 128 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Quinton Cooley has racked up 1,168 yards on 189 carries while finding the end zone 10 times as a runner.

CJ Daniels' leads his squad with 819 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 38 catches (out of 62 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has caught 19 passes for 429 yards (39 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Noah Frith has hauled in 12 receptions for 263 yards, an average of 23.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

