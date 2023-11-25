The No. 22 Liberty Flames (11-0) will square off against the UTEP Miners (3-8) in CUSA action on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The Miners are currently heavy, 17-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 57.5 points.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. UTEP matchup.

UTEP vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Channel: CBS Sports Network

City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

UTEP vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

UTEP vs. Liberty Betting Trends

UTEP is 4-6-0 ATS this year.

The Miners have been an underdog by 17 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Liberty has put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Flames have not covered the spread when favored by 17 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

