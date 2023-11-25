The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (2-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Incarnate Word matchup in this article.

UTSA vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UTSA vs. Incarnate Word Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline Incarnate Word Moneyline BetMGM UTSA (-4.5) 154.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UTSA (-3.5) 153.5 -192 +154 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTSA vs. Incarnate Word Betting Trends

UTSA has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Roadrunners' six games this season have gone over the point total.

Incarnate Word has won two games against the spread this year.

So far this season, three out of the Cardinals' four games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.