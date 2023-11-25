Looking to see how the three games featuring CUSA teams played out in Week 13 of the college football schedule?. Read on for results and the top performers from all of those games.

Western Kentucky vs. Florida International | Liberty vs. UTEP | Jacksonville State vs. New Mexico State

Week 13 CUSA Results

Western Kentucky 41 Florida International 28

Pregame Favorite: Western Kentucky (-11.5)

Western Kentucky (-11.5) Pregame Total: 54.5

Western Kentucky Leaders

Passing: Austin Reed (26-for-35, 280 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)

Austin Reed (26-for-35, 280 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Markese Stepp (7 ATT, 32 YDS)

Markese Stepp (7 ATT, 32 YDS) Receiving: Malachi Corley (8 TAR, 6 REC, 52 YDS, 1 TD)

Florida International Leaders

Passing: Keyone Jenkins (27-for-49, 249 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)

Keyone Jenkins (27-for-49, 249 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Shomari Lawrence (7 ATT, 20 YDS)

Shomari Lawrence (7 ATT, 20 YDS) Receiving: Kris Mitchell (15 TAR, 8 REC, 116 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Florida International Western Kentucky 301 Total Yards 407 249 Passing Yards 333 52 Rushing Yards 74 3 Turnovers 1

Liberty 42 UTEP 28

Pregame Favorite: Liberty (-17.5)

Liberty (-17.5) Pregame Total: 55.5

Liberty Leaders

Passing: Kaidon Salter (4-for-11, 22 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Kaidon Salter (4-for-11, 22 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Quinton Cooley (13 ATT, 83 YDS, 3 TDs)

Quinton Cooley (13 ATT, 83 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: CJ Daniels (5 TAR, 2 REC, 12 YDS, 1 TD)

UTEP Leaders

Passing: Cade McConnell (12-for-25, 164 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Cade McConnell (12-for-25, 164 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Mike Franklin (11 ATT, 40 YDS, 1 TD)

Mike Franklin (11 ATT, 40 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Kelly Akharaiyi (9 TAR, 5 REC, 109 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

UTEP Liberty 271 Total Yards 469 221 Passing Yards 28 50 Rushing Yards 441 1 Turnovers 3

New Mexico State 20 Jacksonville State 17

Pregame Favorite: Jacksonville State (-2.5)

Jacksonville State (-2.5) Pregame Total: 48.5

New Mexico State Leaders

Passing: Diego Pavia (23-for-34, 269 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Diego Pavia (23-for-34, 269 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Pavia (19 ATT, 68 YDS)

Pavia (19 ATT, 68 YDS) Receiving: Trent Hudson (6 TAR, 5 REC, 70 YDS, 1 TD)

Jacksonville State Leaders

Passing: Zion Webb (17-for-30, 248 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Zion Webb (17-for-30, 248 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Malik Jackson (8 ATT, 43 YDS, 1 TD)

Malik Jackson (8 ATT, 43 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Perry Carter Jr. (8 TAR, 7 REC, 134 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

New Mexico State Jacksonville State 455 Total Yards 333 269 Passing Yards 248 186 Rushing Yards 85 4 Turnovers 2

Next Week's CUSA Games

New Mexico State Aggies at No. 22 Liberty Flames

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Venue: Williams Stadium

Williams Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Liberty (-10.5)

