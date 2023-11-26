The Baylor Bears (4-0) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (0-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ferrell Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Baylor vs. Alcorn State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Braves put up only 0.6 more points per game last year (64.1) than the Bears allowed their opponents to score (63.5).

Alcorn State went 12-9 last season when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.

Last year, the 71.8 points per game the Bears averaged were 5.4 more points than the Braves gave up (66.4).

When Baylor scored more than 66.4 points last season, it went 16-5.

Baylor Schedule