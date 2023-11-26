The Houston Cougars (3-0) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (1-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Houston vs. New Orleans 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Privateers put up an average of 61.5 points per game last year, only 2.0 more points than the 59.5 the Cougars allowed to opponents.

When New Orleans gave up fewer than 64.8 points last season, it went 6-6.

Last year, the Cougars recorded 64.8 points per game, only 2.4 fewer points than the 67.2 the Privateers allowed.

Houston went 5-5 last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Schedule