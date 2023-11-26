The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) play the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Cardinals' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have given up to their opponents (43%).

Incarnate Word is 3-1 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 157th.

The Cardinals' 79.7 points per game are 16 more points than the 63.7 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

Incarnate Word has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game last season, 8.5 more than it averaged on the road (67).

At home, the Cardinals conceded 70.5 points per game, eight fewer points than they allowed away (78.5).

Incarnate Word made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (6.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (34.4%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule