Lamar vs. Delaware State November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Delaware State Hornets (0-2) will face the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Lamar vs. Delaware State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Lamar Top Players (2022-23)
- Nate Calmese: 17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Pryor: 10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cody Pennebaker: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jakevion Buckley: 7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)
- Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Lamar vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Delaware State Rank
|Delaware State AVG
|Lamar AVG
|Lamar Rank
|336th
|64.6
|Points Scored
|67.9
|274th
|321st
|75.5
|Points Allowed
|74.5
|303rd
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|54th
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|350th
|15.0
|Turnovers
|14.0
|334th
