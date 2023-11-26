How to Watch SMU vs. UL Monroe on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The SMU Mustangs (4-2) take on the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.
SMU vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 40% the Warhawks allow to opponents.
- SMU has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 96th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Warhawks rank 66th.
- The 74.5 points per game the Mustangs record are only 0.7 more points than the Warhawks give up (73.8).
- When SMU scores more than 73.8 points, it is 3-0.
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SMU averaged 70.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Mustangs were better at home last season, surrendering 70.8 points per game, compared to 83.1 away from home.
- In home games, SMU sunk 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than away from home (6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in away games (28%).
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|West Virginia
|W 70-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 69-61
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Moody Coliseum
