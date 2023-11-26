SMU vs. UL Monroe: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 26
The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) play the SMU Mustangs (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.
SMU vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SMU vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-16.5)
|136.5
|-2500
|+1100
|FanDuel
|SMU (-16.5)
|136.5
|-2500
|+1100
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SMU vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends (2022-23)
- SMU won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.
- A total of 19 Mustangs games last season went over the point total.
- UL Monroe compiled a 12-14-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, 11 of the Warhawks' games went over the point total.
