Sunday's game that pits the SMU Mustangs (4-2) versus the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) at Moody Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-60 in favor of SMU, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 26.

The matchup has no line set.

SMU vs. UL Monroe Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

SMU vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 74, UL Monroe 60

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. UL Monroe

Computer Predicted Spread: SMU (-14.2)

SMU (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 133.9

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs have a +58 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.7 points per game. They're putting up 74.5 points per game to rank 193rd in college basketball and are giving up 64.8 per contest to rank 75th in college basketball.

SMU wins the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. It collects 35.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 106th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.8 per outing.

SMU hits 7.2 three-pointers per game (199th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (5.5). It is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc (161st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26.2%.

The Mustangs average 91 points per 100 possessions on offense (245th in college basketball), and give up 79.2 points per 100 possessions (40th in college basketball).

SMU wins the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 11.2 (128th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.5.

