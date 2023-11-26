How to Watch the Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) battle the Texas State Bobcats (3-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas State Scoring Comparison
- The Bobcats' 73.0 points per game are 14.0 more points than the 59.0 the Islanders allow to opponents.
- Texas State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 59.0 points.
- Texas A&M-CC has a 2-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.0 points.
- The Islanders put up 66.8 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 56.3 the Bobcats give up.
- When Texas A&M-CC totals more than 56.3 points, it is 2-1.
- When Texas State allows fewer than 66.8 points, it is 3-1.
- The Islanders shoot 39.2% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Bobcats concede defensively.
- The Bobcats' 41.2 shooting percentage from the field is 5.2 higher than the Islanders have given up.
Texas A&M-CC Leaders
- Alecia Westbrook: 10.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.2 FG%
- Mireia Aguado: 9.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 54.5 FG%
- Torie Sevier: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 59.3 FG%
- Nabaweeyah McGill: 5.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 40.0 FG%
- Paige Allen: 7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M-CC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Schreiner
|W 92-40
|American Bank Center
|11/15/2023
|UTSA
|L 66-59
|American Bank Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|L 75-54
|Leavey Center
|11/26/2023
|Texas State
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/2/2023
|Rice
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/5/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|American Bank Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.