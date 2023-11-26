The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-4) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Denver Pioneers (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Denver Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

  • The Lions are shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Pioneers allow to opponents.
  • Texas A&M-Commerce has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 344th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers sit at 107th.
  • The Lions average 11.4 fewer points per game (69.1) than the Pioneers allow (80.5).
  • Texas A&M-Commerce has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 80.5 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Texas A&M-Commerce put up 10.1 more points per game (78.8) than it did away from home (68.7).
  • Defensively the Lions played better in home games last year, ceding 72.9 points per game, compared to 74.6 away from home.
  • Texas A&M-Commerce made 9.3 treys per game with a 34.7% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged away from home (8.1 threes per game, 31.3% three-point percentage).

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 USAO W 113-63 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
11/17/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) W 57-54 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
11/20/2023 Stonehill W 97-86 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
11/26/2023 Denver - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
11/29/2023 Dallas Christian - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
12/3/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum

