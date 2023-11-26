The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-4) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Denver Pioneers (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Denver matchup.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Denver Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Denver Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Denver Betting Trends

Texas A&M-Commerce has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Lions games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Denver has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.

In the Pioneers' four chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

