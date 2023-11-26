Sunday's game at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House has the Denver Pioneers (3-3) matching up with the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-4) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 78-76 victory for Denver, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Denver Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Commerce, Texas Venue: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Denver Score Prediction

Prediction: Denver 78, Texas A&M-Commerce 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Denver

Computer Predicted Spread: Denver (-2.0)

Denver (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 153.0

Texas A&M-Commerce is 3-3-0 against the spread, while Denver's ATS record this season is 1-3-0. The Lions are 2-4-0 and the Pioneers are 3-1-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

The Lions have a -37 scoring differential, falling short by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 69.1 points per game to rank 275th in college basketball and are giving up 74.4 per outing to rank 258th in college basketball.

The 27.7 rebounds per game Texas A&M-Commerce averages rank 341st in the nation, and are 6.6 fewer than the 34.3 its opponents collect per contest.

Texas A&M-Commerce knocks down 9.4 three-pointers per game (53rd in college basketball) at a 30.3% rate (261st in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 per game its opponents make at a 32.5% rate.

The Lions record 89.0 points per 100 possessions (268th in college basketball), while giving up 95.8 points per 100 possessions (299th in college basketball).

Texas A&M-Commerce forces 12.0 turnovers per game (201st in college basketball) while committing 11.3 (139th in college basketball play).

