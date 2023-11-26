The UTEP Miners (3-3) will try to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the North Alabama Lions (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. This game is at 4:00 PM ET.

UTEP Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

UTEP vs. North Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Lions score only 1.9 more points per game (69.2) than the Miners give up to opponents (67.3).

When it scores more than 67.3 points, North Alabama is 2-1.

UTEP is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.2 points.

The Miners put up 5.7 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Lions give up (70.2).

When UTEP puts up more than 70.2 points, it is 1-1.

When North Alabama gives up fewer than 64.5 points, it is 2-0.

The Miners are making 37.8% of their shots from the field, 7.1% lower than the Lions allow to opponents (44.9%).

The Lions shoot 39.3% from the field, just 3.6 lower than the Miners concede.

UTEP Leaders

Jane Asinde: 18.4 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

18.4 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Erin Wilson: 11.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

11.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Delma Zita: 6.4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 41.2 FG%

6.4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 41.2 FG% Mahri Petree: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Adhel Tac: 6.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%

UTEP Schedule