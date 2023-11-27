How to Watch Houston Christian vs. TCU on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Houston Christian Huskies (0-4) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Houston Christian vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Houston Christian Stats Insights
- The Huskies shot at a 45.7% rate from the field last season, three percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs averaged.
- Last season, Houston Christian had a 10-12 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.7% from the field.
- The Huskies were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Horned Frogs finished 39th.
- The Huskies put up 9.2 more points per game last year (77.6) than the Horned Frogs gave up (68.4).
- Houston Christian went 9-11 last season when it scored more than 68.4 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Houston Christian put up 86.6 points per game last season, 18.1 more than it averaged on the road (68.5).
- The Huskies conceded fewer points at home (81 per game) than away (84.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Houston Christian drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.4%) than at home (39.9%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Florida International
|L 83-74
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|UTSA
|L 89-87
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 92-65
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|Southwestern Adventist
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.