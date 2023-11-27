Houston Christian vs. TCU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 27
The Houston Christian Huskies (0-4) will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Houston Christian matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Houston Christian vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston Christian vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Houston Christian Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-34.5)
|163.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|TCU (-34.5)
|163.5
|-
|-
Houston Christian vs. TCU Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Houston Christian went 13-14-0 ATS last season.
- The Huskies did not cover the spread last year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 34.5-point underdogs.
- TCU compiled a 15-18-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 16 Horned Frogs games went over the point total.
