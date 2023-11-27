The TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Houston Christian Huskies (0-4) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Houston Christian matchup.

TCU vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

TCU vs. Houston Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline BetMGM TCU (-34.5) 163.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel TCU (-34.5) 163.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. Houston Christian Betting Trends (2022-23)

TCU compiled a 15-18-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Horned Frogs games.

Houston Christian won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

Huskies games went over the point total 16 out of 27 times last year.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), TCU is 37th in the country. It is far below that, 47th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of TCU winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.