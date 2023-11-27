TCU vs. Houston Christian: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 27
The TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) are heavily favored (-34.5) to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Houston Christian Huskies (0-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 163.5.
TCU vs. Houston Christian Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Schollmaier Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|TCU
|-34.5
|163.5
TCU Betting Records & Stats
- TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 163.5 points twice this season (in five games).
- The average point total in TCU's contests this year is 154.6, 8.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Horned Frogs have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.
- Houston Christian sports a 3-1-0 ATS record this season compared to the 2-3-0 mark of TCU.
TCU vs. Houston Christian Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 163.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 163.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|TCU
|4
|12.1%
|75.3
|152.9
|68.4
|151.5
|142.4
|Houston Christian
|13
|48.1%
|77.6
|152.9
|83.1
|151.5
|153.5
Additional TCU Insights & Trends
- The Horned Frogs average 91.4 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 93.5 the Huskies give up.
TCU vs. Houston Christian Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 34.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|TCU
|15-18-0
|0-2
|16-17-0
|Houston Christian
|13-14-0
|0-1
|16-11-0
TCU vs. Houston Christian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|TCU
|Houston Christian
|13-4
|Home Record
|8-8
|4-7
|Away Record
|2-13
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|77.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|86.6
|72.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.5
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-2-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
