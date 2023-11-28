Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Collin County, Texas has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lucas Christian Academy at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anna High School at Liberty Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Argyle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenhill School at John Paul II High School - Plano
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Prestonwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walnut Grove High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Celina, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano Senior High School at Lovejoy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lucas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
