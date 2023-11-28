If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Denton County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fossil Ridge High School at Flower Mound High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 28

6:15 PM CT on November 28 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Berkner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Billy Ryan High School at W T White High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 28

7:25 PM CT on November 28 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Anna High School at Liberty Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Argyle, TX

Argyle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Sanger High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Sanger, TX

Sanger, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcus High School at Lamar High School - Arlington