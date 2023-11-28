The Dallas Mavericks, with Dereck Lively, take on the Houston Rockets at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on November 22, Lively produced two points and 10 rebounds in a 104-101 win against the Lakers.

In this piece we'll examine Lively's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Dereck Lively Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 7.5 8.1 Rebounds 7.5 7.6 Assists -- 1.3 PRA -- 17 PR -- 15.7



Dereck Lively Insights vs. the Rockets

Lively is responsible for taking 4.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.1 per game.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The Rockets are the best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 104.4 points per game.

Allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest, the Rockets are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 21.8 assists per game, the Rockets are the best team in the NBA.

