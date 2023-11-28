Kyrie Irving and his Dallas Mavericks teammates face off versus the Houston Rockets on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 107-88 loss versus the Clippers, Irving totaled 26 points and six rebounds.

In this article we will look at Irving's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 26.5 24.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 Assists 4.5 5.5 PRA -- 34.1 PR -- 28.6 3PM 2.5 2.8



Kyrie Irving Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Irving has made 9.2 shots per game, which adds up to 17.5% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 7.2 threes per game, or 13.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Irving's opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 103.2 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The Rockets are the best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 104.4 points per contest.

The Rockets are the 19th-ranked team in the league, allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 21.8 assists per contest, the Rockets are the best squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets are fifth in the league, giving up 11.0 makes per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.