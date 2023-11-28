Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Live Oak County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Live Oak County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Live Oak County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
George West High School at Freer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Freer, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
