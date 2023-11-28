Mavericks vs. Rockets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
The Houston Rockets (8-6), on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET, will try to break a five-game road losing streak at the Dallas Mavericks (10-6).
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Rockets matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Mavericks vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Rockets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-5.5)
|232.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Mavericks (-5.5)
|233
|-220
|+184
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Mavericks vs Rockets Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Rockets Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Rockets Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Rockets Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mavericks vs. Rockets Betting Trends
- The Mavericks have a +18 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 119.4 points per game to rank fifth in the league and are allowing 118.3 per contest to rank 24th in the NBA.
- The Rockets have a +74 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 109.6 points per game, 27th in the league, and are giving up 104.4 per outing to rank first in the NBA.
- The teams combine to score 229 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams give up 222.7 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Dallas has compiled an 8-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Houston is 11-3-0 ATS this season.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mavericks and Rockets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Mavericks
|+2500
|+1100
|-
|Rockets
|+30000
|+8000
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.